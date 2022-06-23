MPCC Ogallala offering outdoorsy classes

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus is offering classes geared toward outdoor enthusiasts this summer.

Cast Iron and Campfires

Cast Iron and Campfires is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. June 30 at the campus. Instructor Travis Byers will provide an introduction to outdoor cooking, campfire style.

Participants will learn cooking basics and safety while making goodies such as cobbler and s’mores. The class, open to ages 8 and older, is part of the campus’s Try It Out Thursday youth series. The fee is $15.

Cast Iron Campfire Cooking

Byers will also teach Cast Iron Campfire Cooking from 6 to 8 p.m. June 30 and July 28 at the campus.

Students will learn how to cook using a Dutch oven. They will practice everything from safety to getting the coals just right as they create a meal to share together around the campfire.

The meal cooked June 30 will be lasagna. On July 28, it will be Mongolian beef.

The cost is $49 per session.

Astrophotography: A Night with the Stars

On July 30, MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will lead Astrophotography: A Night with the Stars from 6 p.m. to midnight at Enders Reservoir. He will explain how to capture images of the Milky Way and various celestial bodies.

Those interested are asked to meet at the MPCC Ogallala Campus and take a tripod, charged batteries and a wide-angle lens such as an 18-55 millimeter kit lens or any lens 11-35 mm. Snacks, drinks, boots, blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray are also recommended.

To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call 308-284-9830 or email ogastaff@mpcc.edu. The fee is $89.