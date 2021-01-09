 Skip to main content
MPCC recognizes employees for service
MPCC recognizes employees for service

MPCC recognizes employees for service

Welding Instructor Tim Golden receives a certificate from Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy Tuesday for 40 years of service to MPCC.

 Photo courtesy of NPCC

Mid-Plains Community College employees have been honored for providing a combined total of 285 years of full-time service to MPCC.

The awards, based on five-year increments, were presented as part of Welcome Back Week activities on campuses in McCook and North Platte on Tuesday. Recognitions were as follows:

Five years:

» Erinn Brown.

» Jimi Cole.

» Anna Gray.

» Paul Knopick.

» Tamela Laurie.

» Dr. Carla Long.

» Hugh McCauley.

» Joy Molcyk.

» Renelle Mooney.

» Tara Naughtin.

» Mary Pierce.

» Erin Sis.

» Michelle Sterling.

» Travis Wiese.

10 years:

» Don Barenberg.

» Janelle Higgins.

» Darin Morgan.

» Scott Smalley.

» Dr. Jody Tomanek.

15 years:

» Ritch Galvan.

» Anne Schmit.

20 years:

» Carol Garrison.

» Cindy Lovette.

» Kelly Rippen.

35 years:

» Kevin O’Connor.

40 years:

» Tim Golden.

