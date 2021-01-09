MPCC recognizes employees for service

Mid-Plains Community College employees have been honored for providing a combined total of 285 years of full-time service to MPCC.
The awards, based on five-year increments, were presented as part of Welcome Back Week activities on campuses in McCook and North Platte on Tuesday. Recognitions were as follows:
Five years:
» Erinn Brown.
» Jimi Cole.
» Anna Gray.
» Paul Knopick.
» Tamela Laurie.
» Dr. Carla Long.
» Hugh McCauley.
» Joy Molcyk.
» Renelle Mooney.
» Tara Naughtin.
» Mary Pierce.
» Erin Sis.
» Michelle Sterling.
» Travis Wiese.
10 years:
» Don Barenberg.
» Janelle Higgins.
» Darin Morgan.
» Scott Smalley.