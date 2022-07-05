 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MPCC shooting club raffling shotgun

Mid-Plains Community College licensed practical nursing students achieved high scores, one ranking in the 99th percentile, on the HESI Exit Exam.

The HESI Exit Exam had a maximum score of 1,300. Ansley Wood of Wallace earned a score of 1,297 — meaning she performed better than 99.9% of the nation’s nursing students.

Additionally, MPCC students Nicole Sutton of Benkelman; Kayla Prosser of Grant; Brianna Rico of Maxwell; Ann Marie Baker, McKenna Foster, Danneeka Pyzer and Jori Rogers of North Platte; Haley Brady and Savanah Tille of Ogallala; Allexa Reichert of Valentine; and Keli Heath of Julesburg, Colorado, obtained scores over 950.

