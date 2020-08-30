The Mid-Plains Community College Stampede will continue as planned Sept. 17-19. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. each night at the Wild West Arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. in North Platte.
The Stampede is sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and is also a qualifying rodeo — meaning any points contestants earn will count toward an end of year shot at nationals.
The public is invited to attend the rodeo. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Admission is $10 for each performance or $20 for all three nights. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free. MPCC students and employees will also be allowed in for free with a college ID.
Concessions will be provided by The Wranglers, the official booster committee of the MPCC rodeo team, all three days of the Stampede. The Wranglers will also be selling team merchandise on site.
For those unable to attend in-person, the rodeo will be livestreamed on the college’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/mpccedu/videos and on the athletic website npccknights.com/sports/2014/1/5/knightsvideo.aspx?tabknightsvideo.
