MPCC students participate in UNL student research days

Members of Mid-Plains Community College’s STEM Club were among those participating in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student research days April 11 to 15 in Lincoln.
Among other things, the students had the opportunity to meet STEM faculty and students at the university, listen to presentations and learn about the research and creative work in the UNL community. The students also toured the new engineering facilities and buildings on campus.
Afterward, the MPCC students visited the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.