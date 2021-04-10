MPCC Valentine Campus announces concealed carry classes

The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus will offer a series of one-day concealed carry classes beginning this month and continuing into the fall.

Nebraska requires individuals to attend a handgun training and safety course in person with a Nebraska State Patrol-certified instructor prior to obtaining a concealed carry permit. Online courses do not satisfy the handgun training and safety course requirement.

The MPCC Valentine Campus will host in-person classes on Saturdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24, May 15, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Classroom instruction will be in the morning, and off-campus range instruction will be in the afternoon.

The classes are endorsed by the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office and the Valentine Police Department.

Upon successful completion, students will receive a training certificate, which can be used to apply for the State of Nebraska Concealed Carry Permit.

Those who attend are expected to already have the knowledge and ability to handle a personal handgun, maintain it and understand its basic functions.

Students will be required to provide their own .22 caliber or higher handgun, appropriate ammunition and hearing and eye protection.