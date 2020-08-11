Music on the Bricks canceled Music on the Bricks has been canceled for this year.
The news was posted Monday on the “Open Mic Nite in North Platte” Facebook page.
“We made plans, not only the normal arrangements, but also precautions against the spread of COVID-19,” organizer George Lauby wrote in part. “Then came the COVID outbreak at the community playhouse, showing how fast (exponentially) the virus can spread and the amount of people whose lives and health are affected, and we (Don, Brandon and myself) reluctantly agreed that we should not go ahead with it.”
The other two organizers are Don Kurre and Brandon Raby.
The event had been scheduled for Aug. 22.
