National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

Medications are abundant in America today. As modern medicine has evolved, we have moved from prescription heroin in the late 1890s to prescribing pills that can cure disease and alleviate aggravating symptoms. But what do we do with old medications when they are expired or unused? These medications are now a risk to anyone that can access them.

The Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Take-Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means to prescription drug disposal, the agency said in a press release. Disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medication can help prevent another person from drug misuse, abuse and overdose.

Prescription medications are only to be used by the person they are prescribed for. Please ask a physician, pharmacist, or other healthcare provider if you have additional questions about your medications. If you or someone you know is misusing medications or is struggling with substance abuse, contact Coalition Rx at coalitionrx.org for more information and resources.

Local communities will be sponsoring take back sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Local locations include the Imperial Police Department, 637 Broadway St., and Holdrege Police Department, 813 Fifth Ave. To find other locations, go to takebackday.dea.gov and use the collection site locator.