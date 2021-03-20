National Park Service lesson series features Niobrara Scenic River

VALENTINE — Niobrara National Scenic River and the Nebraska Writing Project are releasing the “Ever Changing Currents” lesson series on Thursday. The lessons can be found at nps.gov/niob. This is a set of pre-recorded lessons with guided writing activities. Each lesson includes videos and images of untold stories of the Niobrara River Valley. These videos are interesting and thought provoking as you learn deeper meanings of the things related to the Niobrara River Valley, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

These lessons explore the Niobrara National Scenic River through thoughtful historic, cultural, and scientific learning and invite the learner to reflective thinking and expressive compositions for internalizing and making personal the values of the Niobrara National Scenic River and improving writing skills.

Each lesson can be used as a stand-alone or in conjunction with the rest for one week of lesson plans led by National Park Service Park Rangers and National Writing Project Partner Teachers. There are four lessons in the series.

Niobrara National Scenic River is one of America’s National Scenic Rivers and a unit of the National Park Service in Valentine, Nebraska. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Facebook (Niobrara National Scenic River) and Instagram