NCTA hosts agriculture educator boot camp

CURTIS — Teachers are lifelong learners, sometimes right alongside their students. Agricultural education instructors and FFA advisers are in the classroom for a few days at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Throughout the week, 10 high school educators from Nebraska and Kansas gained continuing education credits at an Ag Teachers Boot Camp and Coaches Clinic offered by five NCTA faculty and Chad Schmimels, who teaches at Eustis-Farnam High School.

“We tested the waters last year with a boot camp in agricultural mechanics,” says Doug Smith, NCTA professor in animal science and agricultural education. “This year we chose to expand it to other subjects for the classroom and aspects of coaching a judging team.”

Subjects taught Monday and Tuesday:

» Ag mechanics — AC electrical wiring, DC electrical components, small engines, equipment hydraulics

» Ag business — economics, marketing and finance lesson plans and resources.

» Equine management — conformation evaluation and coat color genetics.

» Animal science — livestock evaluation.

Subjects on Wednesday and Thursday:

» Animal science — meat harvesting, fabrication and quality grades.

» Animal science — livestock management.

» Equine management.

» Agronomy contest preparation.

» Agronomy — field crop practicum.

Three evening forums cover curriculum, instruction and supervised agricultural experiences for FFA.

Participants could choose to take all four days, two days or a mix. Seven of the participants are first-year teachers, and three are seasoned educators with 10 or more years of experience. Scholarships were available through the Nebraska FFA Foundation and help with expenses for the training, meals and lodging at the campus residence halls.

Summer census

NCTA has 76 students taking an NCTA-credit class this summer. In-person classes started June 13 and conclude Aug. 5. The census report provided by registrar Vicky Luke shows the following:

» 35 in veterinary technology courses, live sessions on campus for eight weeks.

» 25 in animal science — internship, online class or independent study.

» 14 are agronomy — internship, online class or independent study.

» 1 in agribusiness management — internship.

» 5 are degree-seeking, fulltime with 12 credit hours or more.

» 1 part-time, undeclared major.

» 48 female, 28 male.

» 58 Nebraska residents, 18 non-Nebraskans

High school juniors and seniors can register for dual credit (NCTA and high school) courses for this fall semester. The deadline to register is Aug. 29. For more information, go to ncta.unl.edu/dual-credit-and-agricultural-academies.

Upcoming NCTA events:

July 12: New student enrollment, 9 a.m., NCTA Ed Center.

July 14: NCTA at Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute career fair, Lincoln.

July 26: Crops Field Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NCTA Farm.