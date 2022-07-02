NCTA hosts over 500 students for agriculture judging contest

National champions in recent collegiate agriculture contests ranging from soils and crops to livestock and horses, were from the states of Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis hosted more than 500 students, plus coaches and instructors at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Judging Contest, “Discover your Hidden Resources.”

Teams from 42 four-year universities and two-year schools competed in 13 NACTA judging contests. Accumulative scoring garnered from the competitions determined the overall sweepstakes awards.

Black Hawk Community College of Illinois won the two-year sweepstakes award. Northeast Community College in Norfolk was the runner-up.

From four-year colleges, Illinois State University was sweepstakes winner with University of Minnesota-Crookston as runner-up.

“It was a wonderful conference in North Platte, with the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture hosting our NACTA counterparts for the national contests,” said Brad Ramsdale, NCTA agronomy professor and conference coordinator.

As event hosts, NCTA Aggie students did not compete for awards. Contestants came primarily from the Midwest, but also as far away as Modesto, California.

Complete results from top rankings in all disciplines are posted at ncta.unl.edu/nacta-2022.