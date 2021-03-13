NDE seeking public input on health standards

The Nebraska Department of Education has released a draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards and is seeking input from the public. The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process, the agency said in a press release.

State law requires updates to the standards for reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies every seven years. The NDE is expanding that effort to review and update standards for each subject area, including health education, every seven years. Once approved by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for health education in Nebraska. Input from health educators, higher education, and community organizations was used to develop the current draft. Approval for the standards is expected in the fall of 2021.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences for students. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The draft Health Education Standards are available for review and input at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R.