NE Chamber welcomes new board members

LINCOLN — Nebraska Chamber leaders welcomed seven new members to its Board of Directors this week, including:
» Sheri Andrews, President and CEO, Lozier Corporation, representing District 1, Omaha.
» Tom Champoux, President, Unico Group, Inc., representing District 2, Lincoln.
» Jonathan Jank, President and CEO, Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership, serving as the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives Representative.
» John McCoy, President/Owner, Orthman Manufacturing, representing District 6, Lexington.
» Andy Ruback, CEO, Flood Communications, LLC, representing District 6, Sidney.
» Derek Rusher, President and CEO, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as Small Business Council Chair.
» Mark Schorr, Managing Partner, Erickson Sederstrom, P.C. L.L.O, Lincoln, serving as Labor Relations Council Chair.
» Jill Slupe, President, Exit Playbook, Omaha, serving as a representative of Leadership Nebraska.
» Joni Sundquist, President and Executive Director, Nebraska Society of CPAs, Lincoln, serving as Public Affairs Council Chair.
» Randy Wood, President and CEO, Lindsay Corporation, representing District 3, Omaha.
“The NE Chamber works to ensure Nebraska businesses of all sizes across the state stay competitive and continue to grow, NE Chamber President Bryan Slone said in a press release. “We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of such a dynamic group of business leaders, familiar with all aspects of owning and growing a business.”
Directors are nominated by existing board members and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership to serve three-year terms. In addition to working to expand economic opportunities across the state, the NE Chamber Board of Directors establishes the association’s policies with input from members, including ten policy councils.
The NE Chamber is the largest, statewide business association, proudly serving as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912. The organization promotes and protects Nebraska’s free enterprise system by ensuring a competitive business climate, economic growth and greater prosperity for all Nebraskans. Learn more at nechamber.com.