NE Chamber welcomes new board members

“The NE Chamber works to ensure Nebraska businesses of all sizes across the state stay competitive and continue to grow, NE Chamber President Bryan Slone said in a press release. “We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of such a dynamic group of business leaders, familiar with all aspects of owning and growing a business.”

Directors are nominated by existing board members and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership to serve three-year terms. In addition to working to expand economic opportunities across the state, the NE Chamber Board of Directors establishes the association’s policies with input from members, including ten policy councils.

The NE Chamber is the largest, statewide business association, proudly serving as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912. The organization promotes and protects Nebraska’s free enterprise system by ensuring a competitive business climate, economic growth and greater prosperity for all Nebraskans. Learn more at nechamber.com.