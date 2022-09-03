Nebraska Ag Department, Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsoring finance clinics

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska are sponsoring a series of free farm and ranch finance clinics, according to a press release.

These clinics are for farmers and ranchers and their families, and have been offered in Nebraska since 1989. They are confidential, one-on-one sessions with an experienced ag law attorney and ag finance counselor.

In a roughly hour-long session, farmers and ranchers can bring up whatever issues might be affecting a farm or ranch. In general, clinic discussions often involve estate and succession planning, financial and operational issues, beginning farmer programs, real estate and lease matters, fence law, property rights, farm loans and loan programs and debtor/creditor law.

The clinics will be in these locations during the month of September:

Norfolk: Tuesday.

Fairbury: Friday.

North Platte: Sept. 13.

Ogallala: Sept. 13.

Norfolk: Sept. 20.

Valentine: Sept. 20.

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 800-464-0258.