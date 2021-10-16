Nebraska Department of Ag recommends RHDV shot to stave off disease in rabbits

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is recommending rabbit owners talk with their veterinarians about vaccine options to protect their rabbits from Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus. RHDV is a highly contagious and often deadly viral disease that affects wild and domestic rabbits, NDA said in a press release.

“Even though RHDV hasn’t been confirmed in Nebraska to date, it has been found in wild and/or domestic rabbits in several states including the bordering states of Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Dennis Hughes. “It’s important for rabbit owners to know about this disease so they can more closely monitor the health of their rabbits and talk with their veterinarians about RHDV vaccine options.”

Symptoms of RHDV include fever, anorexia, wasting, diarrhea, lethargy, seizures, bleeding (from nose, mouth or rectum) and respiratory illness. RHDV can also cause sudden death in rabbits, even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms.

RHDV is not contagious to people, livestock or other animals, but it is spread between rabbits and can also survive for weeks in contaminated environments.