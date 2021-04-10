 Skip to main content
Nebraska DMV launches American Sign Language testing
LINCOLN — An American Sign Language version of the Operator’s License Knowledge Test statewide is now available at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

The American Sign Language version of the written test was launched at several pilot locations in November 2020 and deployed statewide in December.

The American Sign Language version of the driver knowledge test is available at all DMV locations that provide testing services with no appointment necessary. A complete list of locations and the availability of testing is online at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations.

