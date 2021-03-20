Nebraska Extension hosting “Cooking to Connect”

Nebraska Extension is offering a free Zoom program at 9 a.m. on Friday to help connect home cooks to new fruits and vegetables that they have not prepared before.

If you’ve ever bought a new fruit or vegetable and not known what to do with it, this session of “Cooking to Connect” is for you. Extension experts will help home cooks walk through how to cut up and prepare a variety of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables include kale, mango, pineapple, onion, and broccoli.