Nebraska Extension Master Gardener classes go online in 2021

» February 2, 9, 16, 23.

» March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30.

» April 6, 13, 20, 27.

» October 5, 12, 19, 26.

Individuals who would like to participate in the entire workshop series and become a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener may register for the entire series. This registration fee includes the Master Gardener manuals, state dues, an official Master Gardener shirt and name badge.

Along with training, new Master Gardener trainees participate in group volunteer projects established by the local Master Gardener program in your county of residence. To receive initial Master Gardener certification, 40 hours of education and 40 hours of volunteer service is required within the first 2 years of training. This requirement is easily reached by participating in the group’s activities as allowed with COVID-19 protocols, as well as approved individual activities that a Master Gardener may want to carry out on their own.

Returning and lapsed Master Gardeners who have completed the initial first-year training may attend all the 2021 programs for a nominal Veteran Master Gardener fee. Twenty hours of volunteer service and attendance at completion of 10 hours of classes is required to retain Master Gardener certification.

If you have any questions about the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program or the topics for 2021, please contact me by sending an e-mail message to david.lott@unl.edu, by calling the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683, or by contacting your local Nebraska Extension Office.