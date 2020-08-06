LINCOLN — Hunters may begin purchasing 2020 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. CT Aug. 10, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks.
A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. The fall turkey season is Sept. 15 through Jan. 31, 2021.
Fall turkey permits may be purchased:
» Online at outdoornebraska.org;
» Via application form mailed to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503. Forms are available in the 2020 Turkey Guide, which is available at outdoornebraska.gov/guides or wherever hunting permits are sold. Forms also can be downloaded at outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons;
» Application forms may be dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building;
» By telephone. While Game and Parks offices still are closed to the public, customer service is being provided via telephone. See a list of office phone numbers at outdoornebraska.gov/locations.
