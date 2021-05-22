Nebraska Horse Trails Committee volunteers at Bessey

HALSEY — During the May 15 weekend a group from the Nebraska Horse Trails Committee made their annual volunteer trip to the Bessey Ranger District to support equestrian activities at the Bessey District, the organization said in a press release.

“We had a smaller group than usual this year, but they were mighty,” said Loren Eaton, recreation specialist. “We all had a fun time and moved through the work at the Natick corrals and camping area quickly to assure the horse corrals look nice, as well as to maintain functionality.”

Eaton said the volunteers, working with U.S. Forest Service staff replaced 15 boards on the corrals that had been damaged, resulting in a safer and more practical use for visitors and their riding stock.

The Natick Campground is located 8 miles west of the main Bessey Complex Campground.