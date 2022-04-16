Nebraska LEAD announces class 39 graduates

LINCOLN — Due to a one-year pause in their agriculture-based leadership development program, Nebraska LEAD class 39 recently received their certificates of completion from the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council. There are 28 members of the LEAD 39 graduating class, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska.

The journey began in the fall of 2019 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. Since that time, members of LEAD 39 traveled to every corner of the state, visiting nearly all of Nebraska’s private and public college campuses.

Hundreds of speakers volunteered their time to share their knowledge with LEAD 39 fellows. Topics presented ranged from natural resources and nuclear energy to agricultural policy and understanding of leadership styles.

LEAD 39 program graduates also received national instruction with travels to Kansas City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Due to the pandemic, members of LEAD 39 did not travel internationally.

Applications for LEAD 41 are due no later than June 15 and are available via e-mail from the Nebraska LEAD Program. Contact the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu.

An application can also be requested by writing to 104 Agricultural Communications Building, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, 68583-0940, or by calling 402-472-6810.

For more information on the selection process, go to lead.unl.edu.

Nebraska LEAD 39’s fellows from the Telegraph area are:

Arthur

Jason Christensen.

Broken Bow

Ashley Peters.

Eustis

Zack Jenner.

Mullen

Kory Phillips.

Sutherland

Thomas Kelly.