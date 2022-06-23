Nebraska Public Media contest honors young Nebraskan writers

LINCOLN — Everyone has a story to tell. Nebraska Public Media is recognizing a dozen young authors for using their creative writing skills to tell their stories. They are winners in the 2022 Nebraska Public Media PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

More than 140 entries from 30 Nebraska towns came from students in kindergarten through third grade. The original works included illustrations. First place winners in each grade level will receive an iPad plus a PBS KIDS prize package. Second and third place winners at each grade level will receive a PBS KIDS prize package.

Animated versions of the first place stories from each grade level are available to watch at nebraskapublicmedia.org/write.

The winners by grade level are:

Kindergarten

First: “How Mingo Changed the World” by Jocelyn Morford, Ashland.

Second: “The Rainbow Crayons” by Zella Thornburg, Pickrell.

Third: “Bobby Bee” by Phoebe Williams, Broken Bow.

First grade

First: “Ruby and the Big Race” by Tessa Clements, Kearney.

Second: “A Leprechaun named Max” by Josephine Laughlin, Omaha.

Third: “The Darkness” by Adeline Hartman, Dixon.

Second grade

First: “Hawk, Mouse, and Snake: a Story of Misunderstanding and Friendship” by Mina Thomas, Lincoln.

Second: “Floating Furniture and the Flood” by Jillian Morford, Ashland.

Third: “A Good Goalie” by Henry Gonnerman, Lincoln.

Third grade

First: “Lights, Camera, the Amazon!” by Emelia Howell, Bennington.

Second: “The Arrogant Tree” by Mathias Hatch-Tocaimaza, Omaha.

Third: “The Adventures of Minty and Carrie” by Aspen Nielsen, Cairo.