LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission will host a hearing to investigate wireline service quality issues in the telephone exchanges of Oshkosh, Lewellen and Chappell that the PSC will hold a hearing beginning at 12:30 p.m. MDT Aug. 19 at the Oshkosh Auditorium, 600 W. Second St. in Oshkosh, according to a press release from PSC. This is the second hearing by the Commission to investigate wireline service quality issues.
The commission has determined a second hearing should be held to explore whether the issues have been resolved and whether there are any other wireline service quality issues consumers in the Oshkosh, Lewellen and Chappell telephone exchanges are experiencing.
“During our first hearing we heard from citizens about unburied cables, along with service quality and customer service issues,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “If additional issues remain, we are hoping subscribers will come and share their concerns with us.”
