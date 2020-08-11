Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHASE...SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/... AT 646 PM CDT/546 PM MDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WAUNETA, OR 14 MILES SOUTHEAST OF IMPERIAL, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAYES CENTER, WAUNETA AND HAMLET.