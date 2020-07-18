Hand sanitizer products have been a popular product, since hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethyl alcohol can be a safe alternative to soap and water, according to a press release from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.
Recently, another type of alcohol called methanol was detected in multiple hand sanitizer products, even though this was not listed on the product label.
Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers.
Recalls are in progress, according to the press release, but there may still be some methanol containing hand sanitizers on store shelves or in homes. The list of recalled products is available at fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, has many industrial uses. This substance is very poisonous and can cause symptoms including, vomiting, drowsiness, confusion, blurred vision and delayed blindness.
The poisonous amount depends on the concentration and amount ingested. Skin absorption can occur with prolonged application, however, typical use on the hands is unlikely to cause symptoms.
Always supervise children when using hand sanitizer and keep out of reach and sight.
Call the Poison Center at 800-222-1222, if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.