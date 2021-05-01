Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 list of inductees.

The 16th annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will start at 4 p.m. June 5 at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine, according to a press release.

There will be a social hour and benefit auction before the banquet begins at 6 p.m. and the induction at 7 p.m.

Inductees are Blake Bequin (deceased) of Sheridan County, Forrest “Bud” Bonifield of Cherry County, Dr. Leonard “Buzz” DeNayer (deceased) of Cherry County, Leon Gift (deceased) of Thomas County, John Lewis Jensen of Arthur County, Russell Allan Nutter (deceased) of Thomas County, Dorman “Darty” Schilke of Chase County, Vernon VanEpps of Keya Paha County and Lewis Jens “Bus” Olson (deceased) of Brown County.

Tickets can be purchased through Rod Palmer at 402-387-2212 or P.O. Box 127, Ainsworth, NE 69210, or by emailing Tiffany Barthel at tiffbarthel@gmail.com.