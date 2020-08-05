LINCOLN — Monday, 115 people have completed the 2020 Nebraska Passport so far, according to a press release from Nebraska Tourism. Those who traveled to all 70 stops hail from all over the state. This year’s program runs through Oct. 31.
“With many Nebraskans keeping their summer vacations in-state this year, the Passport has provided travel ideas and support to local businesses during a time when they really need it,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “It’s not easy to make it to every stop, so it’s impressive that over 100 people have already accomplished this within the first two months.”
Many participants have shared their Passport adventures on nebraskapassport.com.
As of Monday, 40,519 Nebraska Passport booklets have been requested and 9,509 accounts on the app have been created. Stops are also seeing an increase in business due to the Passport program, according to the press release.
“Your program has saved me financially! This program has really got small businesses jump-started after being closed for so long! Thank you so much for all of your hard work and for accepting me into your program! Can I just sign up now for the next 20 years?” said Harriett McFeely, owner of Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19, some stops had to change their hours and a few stops have not reopened yet. If participants travel to a stop that is not open, stamps can be collected through the app or a selfie can serve as a replacement, according to the press release. Before traveling, please check nebraskapassport.com for a full list of program updates.
Nebraska Tourism encourages participants to take safety precautions while traveling by following guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Stay six feet away from others, wear a cloth face-covering in public, wash hands often and stay home if you’re feeling sick.
More guidelines can be found at dhhs.ne.gov.
Passports are available at all participating stops or can be ordered at nebraskapassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone to receive program updates and get digital stamps.
More information on the Passport program can be found at nebraskapassport.com. For more information tourism, visit visitnebraska.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.