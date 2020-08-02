LINCOLN — The Nebraska Wheat Board will hold its next meeting Monday at North Platte’s West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.
During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will elect new board officers, review their strategic plan and goal setting and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting, however visitors must call the office at 402-471-2358 first in order to ensure all safety guidelines are being met in accordance with the local authorities, the State and the University. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.
