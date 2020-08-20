NebraskaLand National Bank is now accepting applications for NebraskaLand University, a financial literacy scholarship program.
Students must complete an application for the program. Applications are available online at nebraskalanduniversity.com. The application deadline is Sept. 8.
All North Platte and surrounding area high school seniors are eligible. Each graduate of the program will receive a $250academic scholarship. To be eligible for the NLU Scholarship, students must complete all six courses and participate in the capstone essay contest.
