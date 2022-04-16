NebraskaLand Bank announces newly elected board members

Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, has announced the NebraskaLand Financial Service Inc. board of directors elected Mary Jacobson and Scott Erickson to the NebraskaLand Bank board, according to a press release.

Jacobson is a graduate of North Platte High School, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the George Washington University Law School. Jacobson is an associate attorney for Bruning Law Group and a lobbyist for Nebraska Strategies. Jacobson’s previous experience was with the United States House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs in Washington D.C.

Erickson is a graduate of North Platte High School and the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. Erickson is the president of Weathercraft Roofing. He is a current NebraskaLand Days board member, a past board member of Midwest Roofing Contractors Association as well as a past president of the North Platte Ambassadors. Erickson’s previous experience was as a chemical engineer with ADM and ConAgra.