NebraskaLand Bank hosting graduation ceremony

NebraskaLand Bank will celebrate the graduation of 41 students from the NebraskaLand University Financial Literacy Scholarship Program. Graduates will be awarded scholarships and certificates of completion at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The ceremony will be on the third floor banquet room at NebraskaLand Bank’s main location, 1400 S. Dewey St.

The graduates, who completed the required attendance and coursework during the past six months, will be presented with certificates and $250 academic scholarships. Each student was required to complete all six classes in order to graduate and become eligible for the $250 scholarship. In addition, students were required to complete an essay that was judged by a bank committee. The students with the highest scores will be the recipients of a $1,000, $750, or $500 scholarship. The winners will be announced at the graduation ceremony and the top winner will be asked to read their essay.