NebraskaLand Bank hosts graduation ceremony

NebraskaLand Bank celebrated the graduation of 41 students from the NebraskaLand University Scholarship Program. Graduates were awarded scholarships and certificates of completion on Monday.

The graduates, who completed the required attendance and coursework, were presented with certificates and $250 academic scholarships. Each student was required to complete all six classes in order to graduate and become eligible for the $250 scholarship. In addition, students were required to complete an essay that was judged by a bank committee. The students with the highest scores were the recipients of a $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarships.

The winners were:

» First place, Breah Matuszczak, $1,000.

» Second place, Thomas Ramsey, $750.

» Third place, Myah Essman, $500.

All remaining graduates each received a $250 scholarship for successful completion of the program:

Courtney Coates, Evelyn Blaesi, Breanna Francescato, Bailey Zona, Kate Roberg, Megan Amos, Kate Vaughn, Isabella Hardy, Dylan LaVante, Serena Martinez, Dawson McGahan, Jamie Tobey, Kaitlyn Evans, Jordan Lech, Allyson Jay, Olivia Ann Miller, Keali Florea, Hayley Miles, Emily Miller, Jack Heiss, Samantha Carlson, Olivia Huff, Drew Carlson, Justin Schroll, Teya Carlini, Kathryn Wrenn, Andrew Solon, Ashton Guo, Elise O’Neill, MacGregor O’Brien, Ellery Simpson, Jon Burklund, Jaylee Bonta, Carson Uehling, Chloe Bassett, Katelyn Bowers, Joseph Stone, Josiah Kautz.

“We are proud of what our students have accomplished, and we are confident that the financial skills and education they obtained at NebraskaLand University has given them the foundation they need to be financially successful later in life,” said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank.

NebraskaLand University is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career and wealth development, identity theft protection and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand Bank.

In total, the bank has awarded approximately $74,000.00 in academic scholarships since the program began in 2014-2015.