NebraskaLand University sees 31 students

NebraskaLand University is scheduled to begin the first session on Oct. 5 in the Banquet Room on the third floor of NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St. The session begins at 7 p.m. Thirty-one area high school seniors were accepted into the program for the 2020-21 sessions, according to a press release from the bank.

NebraskaLand University is a six-course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand National Bank.

Each student is required to complete all six classes in order to graduate and receive a $250 scholarship. Students must also complete projects and homework as assigned as well as an essay. Essays will be reviewed and judged by a bank committee. The students with the three highest scores receiving $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarships, respectively. Through the course, students will receive invaluable financial lessons as well as career development and wealth building knowledge, the press release said.