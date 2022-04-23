Nebraskan world language students recognized with scholarly awards

The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 50 distinguished scholars during World Language Week 2022.

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.

“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods,” said Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar Nathan Walther. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”

The list of honorees and their schools are as follows:

High Honors

Chinese Language Learning

» Carmen Vega Garcia, Chinese novice (levels one and two), Omaha South Magnet High School.

» Ky Thai, Chinese intermediate low (levels three and four), Buke High School (Omaha).

» Diana Tran, Chinese intermediate low (levels three and four), Burke High School.

» Alyssa Betancourt, Chinese (level 5, AP, IB), Omaha South Magnet High School.

» Ta’tiyona Copeland, (Chinese level 5, AP, IB), Burke High.

French Language Learning

» Carina Hernández, French novice (levels one and two), Omaha North High Magnet School.

» Keoni Anding, French intermediate low (levels three and four), Omaha Central High School.

» Aiden Whalen, French (level 5, AP, IB), Omaha Central High School.

German Language Learning

» Bethany Miller, German novice (levels one and two), Fremont High School.

» Marisa Powell, German novice (levels one and two), Millard North High School.

» Ryan Wagner, German intermediate low (levels three and four), Bellvue East High School.

Alida Grobbelaar, Millard North High School.

» Allan Muinov, German (level 5, AP, IB), Millard North High School.

Latin Language Learning

» Nathan Walther, Latin intermediate low (levels three and four), Bellevue West High School.

Spanish Language Learning

» Sophia Finlay, Spanish novice (levels one and two), Elkhorn North Ridge Middle School.

» Nayelie Castillo, Spanish novice (levels one and two), Cozad Community Schools.

» Taem Harb, Spanish novice (levels one and two), Elkhorn North High School.

» Alexander Werner, Spanish novice (levels one and two), Mullen High School.

» Ella Goeke-Schulte, Spanish intermediate low (levels three and four), West Holt Public Schools.

» Adriana Guiterrez, Spanish intermediate low (levels three and four), Waverly High School.

» Sophia Tegels, Spanish intermediate low (levels three and four), Conestoga Junior Senior High School.

» Rachel Simmons-Pope, Spanish intermediate low (levels three and four), Omaha Central High School.

» Faith Husband, Spanish intermediate low (levels three and four), Freeman High School.

» Noah Christensen, Spanish (level 5, AP, IB), Millard North High School.

» Viridiana Gonzalez, heritage/ Spanish for Spanish speakers, South Sioux City High School.

» Elise Smith, Spanish (level 5, AP, IB), Westside High School.

Honors

Chinese Language Learning

» Nathaniel Richardson, Beverage Magnet Middle School.

» Maria Diego-Mateo, Omaha South Magnetic School.

» Suong Tran, North Star High School.

French Language Learning

» Vivian Dauner, Beveridge Magnetic Middle School.

» Joseph Klnsela, Omaha North High Magnetic School.

German Language Learning

» Fiona Bryant, Omaha Central.

» Katryna Boelter, Millard North High School.

» Maizie Schaffart, Millard North High School.

Latin Language Learning

» Alyssa Lutzow, Millard North High School.

Spanish Language Learning

» Addison Burdorf, Alfonza W. Davis Middle School.

» Alexandra Howell, Fillmore Central High School.

» Lily Korth, Ponca High School.

» Lauren Hills, York High School.

» Remy Berlowitz, Waverly High School.

» Brandon Johnson, Beadle Middle School.

» Adidison Steward, Ponac High School.

» Jace Grunden, Maywood High School.

» Abigail Boatright, Falls City Public School.

» Hailey Phipps, Mullen High School.

» Howrra Al-Robaie, Lincoln North Star High School.

» Asa Sizer, Arthur County High School.

» Matthew Lentz, Ponca High School.

» Genesis Acosta, Lexington High School.

» Alizangela Lopez Lima, Crete Middle School.

For more information about World Language Week and the Distinguished Scholar Award, go to education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week.