LINCOLN — NET will host a live, hour-long debate between Nebraska U.S. Senate candidates Ben Sasse and Chris Janicek at 7 p.m. CT on Sept. 4.
The debate will be broadcast on NET’s television and radio channels, as well as livestreamed at netnebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska app.
NET News Director Dennis Kellogg will moderate the debate while a panel of journalists asks questions of the candidates.
The debate is part of NET’s “Campaign Connection 2020” coverage, a multiplatform effort that focuses on Nebraska contests and issues, as well as the race for the White House.
The Campaign Connection 2020 webpage is home to election-related signature stories as well as links to national media coverage, podcasts and political party blogs, all intended to help Nebraskans make informed decisions.
Also this year, NET News and Harvest Public Media partners will be reporting as part of the national “America Amplified: Election 2020” project that aims to listen to and amplify the voices of those in diverse communities across the nation.
