NET's ‘Backyard Farmer’ starts April 1

LINCOLN — The popular lawn and garden series “Backyard Farmer” begins its new season at 7 p.m. April 1 on NET.

Every year from spring to fall, host Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, and a panel of Nebraska Extension experts help viewers answer questions about insect pests and disease, turf and fruits and vegetables, as well as landscape design and general horticulture topics, according to a press release.

Several features being planned this season will emphasize growing your own food.

The “Backyard Farmer” website at byf.unl.edu features more about the series and the Facebook page also includes announcements and other garden information. In addition, past features and episodes are available for viewing on the program’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/backyardfarmer and as a free podcast on iTunes.

The longest-running, locally-produced television series in the nation, “Backyard Farmer” airs Thursdays on NET through Sept. 30. “Backyard Farmer” repeats at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on NET and at 3 p.m. on Sundays, and at 5 p.m. on Mondays on NET Create.

Backyard Farmer is a co-production of NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, and Nebraska Extension.