New Alzheimer's Foundation web page aimed at helping those affected by Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK — To help individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers continue to stay active and engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has created a new web page.

The “AFA Teal Room” is home to a free library of virtual activity and therapeutic programming. Programs, which are free, are open to all and held daily, according to a press release. The library can be found at alzfdn.org/afatealroom.

“It’s critically important for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers to stay active, engaged and stimulated — it benefits their cognitive, mental and physical health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer. “The AFA Teal Room provides daily activities they can follow along with and participate in from the comfort and safety of home. We invite families living with Alzheimer’s disease to visit our website to take advantage of this free service.”

Activity programs at the AFA Teal Room include: Music, art, dance/movement, fitness, gardening and virtual tours.

For more information about the AFA Teal Room or any of AFA’s other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit AFA’s website at alzfdn.org.