New digital project on Holocaust stories goes live

LINCOLN — As Nebraska lawmakers debated the future of Holocaust education in the state this spring, a team from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln developed a digital humanities research project titled “Nebraska Stories of Humanity: Holocaust Survivors and World War II Veterans.”

The project features the stories of five Nebraskans who either survived the Holocaust or helped to liberate concentration camps and went on to share their experiences with friends, neighbors and schoolchildren throughout the state. The featured individuals are survivors Bea Karp, Hanna Rosenberg Gradwohl and Irving Shapiro and liberators Clarence Williams and Maurice Udes.

Led by doctoral candidate Beth Dotan in the Department of Teaching, Learning and Teacher Education, in collaboration with the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities, the portal went live Tuesday.

Interactive maps, along with full-text searchability, will help users explore the World War II experiences of these individuals.

According to Andy Jewell, professor in the University Libraries and co-director of the CDRH, millions of people have used the many digital projects developed by the center in its nearly 20-year history. Each project is different and presents its own opportunities and challenges.

“‘Stories of Humanity’ makes a distinctive contribution by gathering artifacts and narratives that capture the way the lives of our neighbors intersect in major world events,” Jewell said. “I think Beth’s approach will make these histories meaningful to learners in new ways, and I’m glad the CDRH has been a partner in the site’s development.”

For the past two years, Dotan and Laura Weakly, metadata encoding specialist in the CDRH, worked with a team of UCARE and Libraries students to scan, crop and organize almost 900 documents, photographs, postcards and letters. Students encoded the textual items according to the Text Encoding Initiative guidelines and entered metadata for objects and photographs into a spreadsheet.