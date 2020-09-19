 Skip to main content
NGPC offers virtual bird banding programs
NGPC offers virtual bird banding programs

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, in conjunction with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is hosting a series of live virtual bird banding programs on Tuesdays through Oct. 6.

The interactive program is perfect for all ages and will last from 9 to 10 a.m. CT. Registration is required at bit.ly/virtualbirdbanding.

Program participants can expect to see live birds and learn from educators about the species captured, as well as about the process of bird banding.

Bird banding is used to collect data and track bird species across the world. After birds are captured in a specially-designed net, a small metal band is attached to the leg of the bird. Each band has a unique number; all information gathered about the bird — species, sex, age, weight — is entered on a national database. If or when birds are re-captured, biologists can use the database to track bird migrations, population trends and natural history.

The banding station highlighted will be at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area; visitors across the state are welcome to join the sessions on Tuesday, and Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

For more information, contact Delanie Bruce, Nebraska wildlife education coordinator, at delanie.bruce@birdconservancy.org or 308-633-1013.

