NIBN launches website to connect people living with an injured brain

The Nebraska Injured Brain Network ended the first quarter of 2021 with three major accomplishments. First, NIBN was spotlighted by the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators because of NIBN’s work to engage people living with an injured brain and their families and caregivers. NIBN is the voice of the injured brain community, the organization said in a press release.

Second, NIBN completed its planning of a peer support program. This program will be piloted using funding from the Traumatic Brain Injury State Partnership Program Grant from the Federal Administration for Community Living, which was awarded to Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation. Phases 2 and 3 of this pilot initiative will begin in May and are focused on developing and implementing the peer support concept that was discerned and planned by people living with an injured brain.