Niobrara River overlook informational kiosks open

LINCOLN — Four interpretive kiosk signs located on an overlook near the new Niobrara West Bridge over the Mormon Canal have been completed and are open to the public, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The overlook was built by NDOT as part of a bridge repair project after the March 2019 floods, NDOT said in a press release.

The panoramic view of the landscape surrounding the Niobrara West Bridge over the Mormon Canal is a reminder of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s collaboration with contracting and consulting partners to manage a crisis after the bridge was washed out by flooding.

A temporary bridge was opened to traffic, followed by the permanent bridge in its original location completed in 2020.

The collaboration continued as NDOT partnered with the National Parks Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to develop language, photos and artwork for each kiosk. NDOT was responsible for designing the first kiosk.

“NDOT’s kiosk conveys the appreciation to our partners who came together and worked around the clock to ensure safety while restoring mobility and getting Nebraska moving again,” said District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla. “It is also a tribute to the community that played a crucial role in the recovery."

The second kiosk tells the story of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska that lived on lands where the Niobrara flows into the Missouri River, including their heritage, and contributions. The Ponca Tribe sponsored this kiosk.

A third kiosk sponsored by the National Parks Service offers insight on river ecology and ecosystems in the Niobrara River valley. The fourth kiosk, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, addresses the topic of threatened and endangered fish in the Niobrara and its tributaries.

While an event is not planned to celebrate the opening, the public is encouraged to visit the area, enjoy the scenic beauty, and take some time to read the illuminating information about the history of the area, ecological resources and partnerships that restored mobility and preserved the natural landscape.