Nomi Health donates assisted living center care packages

OREM, Utah — Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company, has announced the donation of care packages to 44 assisted living care centers across the state of Nebraska. All the centers in Nebraska are either city or county owned.

The care packages were the brainchild of Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer, resulting from a conversation in 2021 with Nomi Health co-founder and CEO Mark Newman about the hardships that people in assisted living communities were facing.

Working with Brewer’s office, Nomi Health has delivered more than 2,000 care packages to people across Nebraska.

The packages are drawstring totes that residents can carry or hang on their wheelchairs or walkers. Included in the bags are a fun maze puzzle pen, a crossword puzzle book, a word search puzzle, ChapStick and playing cards.