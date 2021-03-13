North Platte angler lands record tiger trout at Sutherland Reservoir

LINCOLN — Walton “Ed” Moore of North Platte was bank fishing at the Sutherland Reservoir inlet March 11 when a tiger trout took the minnow he was drifting slowly on the bottom of the lake.

He reeled in the 6-pound, 13-ounce trout, which set a state record for rod-and-reel. The fish measured 25¾ inches in length.

The previous state record trout caught on rod-and-reel was 5 pounds, 7 ounces. It also was caught at Sutherland Reservoir.

Read all a list of all of Nebraska’s state fishing records at outdoornebraska.gov/nebraskafishspecies/#record.