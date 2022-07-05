North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry receives garden grant

North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry received a $2,000 grant for an expansion of the pantry garden. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund grant will be used to expand the current pantry garden. In addition, funds will be used to help create an irrigation system the garden. The produce from the garden will be distributed to the food insecure members of the community. The fresh produce gives those in need a healthy alternative to the normal, nonperishable items available.

“(With the garden expansion) we would like to purchase sweet corn seed this year and a wider variety of bedding plants,” said Jennifer Swoboda, director of the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry. “We would also like to purchase more supports/trellises for our indeterminate varieties of plants.”

The expanded garden was added in May 2022, and produce will be harvested through the fall.

“At FCSAmerica, we are not only committed to farmers and ranchers but also to helping feed our rural communities,” said Johna Jablonski, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s North Platte office.

North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry is one of 53 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the first quarter of 2022. FCSAmerica awarded $98,010 during the latest grant cycle ending March 31.