North Platte Catholic Schools has announced that Jaxon Knisley is the Student of the Month for April. Teachers and Student Council members vote for a student to receive this honor.

Knisley, a freshman, participates in football, track and choir.

He and his family are members of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Knisley is the son of Hank and Karen Knisley of North Platte, and has two older brothers, Mitch Williams and Lane Knisley, a 2017 graduate of St. Pat’s.