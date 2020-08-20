Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded Nov. 9 at the Farmer/Rancher Appreciation Banquet at the Holiday Inn Express in North Platte, said Jordan Maassen, the chair of the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation’s Agri-Business Committee.
Eligibility requirements are as follows:
» Must be a senior going on to a “higher education” program relating to agriculture, veterinarian medicine does apply.
» Must either live in or go to school in Lincoln, Logan, or McPherson County.
According to a press release, the committee feels that agriculture is a vital part of our “quality of life” and hopes that these scholarships will encourage our young people to consider making their living not only in agriculture, but here in Nebraska as well.
Applications are available and can be dropped off when completed at the Chamber and Development office, 502 S. Dewey St., attention of Kathy Swain. For more information call 308-532-4966. Scholarship application deadline is Oct. 12.
