North Platte Community College to host spring blood drive

North Platte Community College will host its final blood drive of the school year April 18. The event is open to the public.

The American Red Cross will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

The drive coincides with National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations.

Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients such as those living with sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent, and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent.

Additionally, women who are black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.

To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1- 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who donate April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

Individuals who are 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in.