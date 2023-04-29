“Beginnings — A Celebration of Music of Chicago,” is at 7:30 p.m. May 11 at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.

This is the final concert of the season for the North Platte Concert Association. The association has announced that tickets can be purchased by also purchasing a 2023-24 season membership at the door, according to a press release.

Typically, the association requires people to buy season tickets for entry to each show. Buying a 2023-24 membership will grant you access to the Chicago show and the series when it starts up in the fall, the release said.

Beginnings is the premier Chicago tribute band. They were formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the super-group Chicago. The seven-piece band makes its home in the New York City area and regularly performs for audiences all over the United States.

The band performs accurate versions of Chicago’s classic chart-smashing hits from across their enormous songbook.

The music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago spans more than five decades and includes five No. 1 albums and over 20 Top 10 hits. Then band transports the listener back to a time of big arena concerts with all the sound, excitement and emotion generated from a live music experience.

Beginnings has one of the most entertaining live performances you can see today. Expect a family-friendly entertainment event that is pleasing to music lovers of all ages. Beginnings will get you energized and excited to relive the memorable music of your life.

For more information, contact membership secretary Amy Hasemeyer at npconcert80@gmail.com.