North Platte fire-safety technician passes exams

Seth Green, employee of Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment, Inc. of North Platte, recently passed the NAFED Certified Fire Extinguisher Technician exam. By passing this exam, Green has demonstrated superior knowledge of hazards inherent in different occupancies, and the ability to apply codes, understand regulations, manufacture requirements and standards regarding fire extinguishers, according to a press release.
Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment, Inc. has over 30 employees serving clients in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and South Dakota.