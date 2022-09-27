North Platte Habitat for Humanity receives 4 trees for Buffalo School Neighborhood project

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be receiving four more trees for its Buffalo School Neighborhood Project through the statewide Free Trees for Fall Planting program.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is a joint effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

Planting is at 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at the corner of North Cody and West 17th streets. State District Forester Rachel Allison will be on-hand to oversee the planting.

The Buffalo School Neighborhood Project includes a total of nine new and existing Habitat homes which comprises a half-block near the Buffalo Learning Center.

Homeowners and Habitat volunteers come together to plant the trees as a public benefit to help beautify the neighborhood and shade sidewalks, Habitat said in a press release.

“Planting trees is planting roots, and that is what Habitat is all about — establishing families in safe housing within the community,” said Dalene Skates, executive director of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity affiliate. “We are grateful on behalf of our families to receive these gifts of life."

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity.

The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.